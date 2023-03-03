BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says there will be light snowfall for several hours in the city early next Thursday as the country continues to be hit by an unseasonal Arctic blast.

The cold weather has been caused by a Sudden Stratospheric Warming.

The Met Office also predicts light snow early on Thursday and it has also issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the north and east of the country, including York.

It says there will be frequent snow showers, causing disruption in places.

It says: "There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off and a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

More information on the Met Office's thoughts can be found here.

BBC Weather says it expects York to see only sleet on Tuesday, although heavy snow showers are expected through the day on higher ground, such as the North York Moors.

Snow was forecast for York several times during the winter but failed to materialise, with falls mainly happening on the North York Moors and along the coast.