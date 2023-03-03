The funding has also enabled the council to protect some routes that operators had decided were no longer viable and will support the re-opening of the Poppleton Park and Ride service from next month.

Spending in line with the plan is managed by a partnership between the council and bus operators.

A ‘stakeholder group’ of the Enhanced Partnership is now meeting several times a year to scrutinise decisions and support the development of ‘Better Buses for York’.

In addition to representatives from the political parties, York Bus Forum, York Disability Rights Forum and Older People’s Assembly are represented, and other organisations are invited to nominate representatives eg: youth / student/ business organisations.

Given the difficult choices York needs to make to tackle congestion and emissions and continue our lead in innovation in transport, the Enhanced Partnership has a key role to play in the next two years.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne (Green party),

Executive Member for Transport,

Broadway West,

York

