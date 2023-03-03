Meshell Heelbeck, a mental health social worker, will lose her long locks on March 25, but is hoping her loss will be Saint Catherine's Hospice's gain.

Meshell, 36, said: “Saint Catherine's is an amazing charity and while I'm lucky that I've not had personal connections to those using the services I have had plenty of loved ones of people I know - and people I've helped support through my job role, who have needed the services and all have said how amazing it has been.”

This is not the first time Meshell has supported Saint Catherine’s by raising funds for its charity. In 2021, Meshell and her friend Claire Howard raised £500 by challenging themselves to pick their combined bodyweight of 132kg in litter.

To sponsor Meshell's head shave, visit her donation page at: bit.ly/3ERM71h