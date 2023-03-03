Staff and residents at the Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough welcomed the young readers from the Red Kite Nursery to join them for an afternoon of storytelling.

Children and residents were enchanted by Eric Carle’s tale of the ‘Very Hungry Caterpillar’ as well as more modern stories including ‘The Bear Snores On’ by Karma Wilson.

Mandy Scott, general manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and we have all enjoyed swapping our must-reads. Our residents love getting lost in a good book so they very much enjoyed reading excerpts from their favourite novels and discussing what they love about them.

"There are so many wonderful books to discover, everyone enjoyed finding out about new titles to put on their reading lists.”

World Book Day 2023 was held on Thursday March 2.