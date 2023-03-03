AN urgent appeal has been made to help find a missing 22-year-old from North Yorkshire.
Liam Buck was last seen at around 6.15pm yesterday (March 2) in Scarborough town centre.
North Yorkshire Police say he was wearing a black Berghaus jacket, blue hooded top, black North Face tracksuit bottoms with a red emblem on the left pocket, and dark coloured Nike trainers at the time.
It is believed he may have travelled by bus to the Eastfield area.
As part of extensive police enquiries and searches, officers are asking people to keep an eye out for a man matching Liam’s photograph.
If you know where Liam is or have possibly seen him since Thursday evening, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference NYP-02032023-0393 📱
