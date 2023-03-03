Liam Buck was last seen at around 6.15pm yesterday (March 2) in Scarborough town centre.

North Yorkshire Police said he was wearing a black Berghaus jacket, blue hooded top, black North Face tracksuit bottoms with a red emblem on the left pocket, and dark coloured Nike trainers at the time.

Police have now said they would like to thank everyone who shared or responded to the appeal to help find Liam.