As commercial vehicles have a far more lenient emissions target figure than passenger vehicles, the Jimny has been reinvented and is now available exclusively as a two-seat commercial 4x4.

There are no major mechanical alterations to the Jimny, which is still powered by a 100bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The vehicle is equipped with a part-time all-wheel drive system with low-range transfer gear, and has three-link rigid axle suspension off a ladder frame chassis.

To achieve its new purpose in life as a light van, Suzuki has removed the old Jimny’s small rear bench seat and replaced it with a 863-litre load bay, which is partitioned from the front seats by a cage-like structure.

Space-wise, it offers 33 litres more than the passenger model could provide with the back row folded.

All of which means the Jimny is a rather niche, individualistic and characterful vehicle.

Don’t expect it to have the on-road manners of a smooth-riding and slick-handling SUV – even though its on-road dynamics have been greatly improved.

However, if you’re after a robust and unstoppable small 4x4 with superb off-road ability, the Jimny has most of the answers. It offers 210mm ground clearance, 37-degree approach angle and 49-degree departure angle.

ALLGRIP Pro selective all-wheel drive comes as standard, comprising three settings: 2H, 4H and 4L.

In the normal driving, the Jimny is driven via the rear wheels. It feels more secure than its predecessors when cornering, although there’s still a fair bit of body roll to look out for.

In terms of looks, the boxy retro style of the bodywork has a certain charm and is immediately recognisable.

When it arrived outside my house, it immediately brought a smile to my children’s faces due to its distinctive and likeable appearance.

The cabin is unpretentious, with a durable feel that suggests it was well screwed-together and built to last.

Grey plastics abound, with some being scratchy in texture.

The driver and front seat passenger will find themselves sitting in a bolt upright position - there’s very little choice in that respect, enjoying a commanding view of the road ahead. Headroom is generous, but legroom is a little tight for six footers.

All dials are within easy reach of the driver, with the air conditioning dials located just above the window buttons towards the bottom of the central section, with hill descent and traction control buttons also close at hand.

The five-speed manual gearbox allows you to take full control of the Jimny, extracting that bit more performance when needed.

An unsophisticated radio with Bluetooth sits high up on the dash.

As the Jimny feels narrow and short, it’s really easy to park in tight spaces or to manoeuvre down tight country lanes.

When it comes to running costs, official figures for the Jimny van on the WLTP test cycle show that it is capable of 36.7mpg on the combined test cycle and has an average CO2 emissions rating of 173g/km.

Priced from £16,796, the Jimny is an appealing option offering decent value for money.

The Lowdown

Suzuki Jimny Commercial

ENGINE: 4-cylinder, 16-valve 1.5-litre petrol

PERFORMANCE: Max speed of 90mph

ECONOMY: 36.7mpg combined and 173g/km

PRICE: £16,796

SPECIFICATION: 1.5 Allgrip

TRANSMISSION: 5-speed, selectable all-wheel drive