This means stargazers across the country will be able to watch the two nearby planets move alongside each other.

This amazing event has been taking place over the last couple of weeks with it only being visible on certain days.

Recently, those lucky enough to catch a glimpse were able to see a crescent Moon join the two extraterrestrial objects last week while others across the UK were treated to the northern lights.

(Canva) The Venus and Jupiter conjunction continues tonight (Image: Canva)

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the Venus and Jupiter conjunction as it becomes visible tonight.

What is the Venus and Jupiter conjunction?





The Venus and Jupiter conjunction involves the two planets appearing in the same part of the sky.

Venus meets up with the gas giant in an event known as a conjunction, placing the planets in extreme proximity to one another in our night sky.

How rare are Venus and Jupiter conjunctions?





Conjunctions between the two planets are anything but rare as they align with one another around every 13 months or 398.88 days, according to Belgian meteorologist Jean Meeus.

When will the Venus and Jupiter conjunction be visible?





The Venus and Jupiter conjunction will take place tonight (March 2) when Venus and the gas giant align just 45 arcminutes away from one another.

Venus will also be above Jupiter, contrary to other nights.

It will be visible from around 5:30 pm (UK time) with better views achievable when it is dark in areas with clear skies.

Cloud will continue to spread westwards through this evening with a few showers continuing in places 🌧️



Clear spells will remain for northwest Scotland, west Wales and southwest England allowing a patchy frost to form here 🌔 pic.twitter.com/0HB3vm71sU — Met Office (@metoffice) March 2, 2023

What is the Met Office weather forecast tonight as Venus and Jupiter conjunction takes place?





The Met Office predicts that tonight will see variable amounts of cloud at times with showers affecting Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England.

There will be clear spells in the northwest and across the south with some frost overnight.

Find out the weather forecast where you live on the Met Office website.