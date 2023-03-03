Trust CEO David Jennings was speaking after The Press revealed yesterday that the site in Rougier Street was up for sale - just months after planning permission was finally granted for the Eboracum museum, an 88-room aparthotel, 153 new apartments and new office space to be built.

The quarter is being sold as a 'prime development opportunity located in the heart of York,' with unconditional offers sought for the 0.7 acre site, which includes Northern House, Rougier House, Lendal Arches and Society Bar.

A two-year archaeological dig and the new Eboracum museum could do for York's Roman history what Jorvik did for the Vikings, the Trust has said.

However, the plans for a new ‘Roman Quarter’ have been described as “fundamentally flawed” and “unethical” by the Council for British Archaeology (CBA).

Following the news of the sale, Mr Jennings was asked by The Press what impact it might have on the trust's museum plans.

He responded: “We remain optimistic that the plans for a museum as part of the Roman Quarter will go ahead.

"The attraction is a significant part of the granted planning permission to the present or any future owners of the site.”