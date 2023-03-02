The Wardrobe, Leeds is sold-out weeks in advance for the welcome return of Illinois-born singer-songwriter Elisabeth Maurus, better known as Lissie, arriving on a dark, dank night to promote her fifth studio album Carving Canyons.

The eager audience, a mixed demographic of fans spanning three generations, arrives early to enjoy the excellent supports acts Hannah Ashcroft and Cat Clyde. The packed venue then welcomes Lissie, the artist taking the stage to an ecstatic reception.

Hotly-tipped following her gold-selling 2010 debut Catching A Tiger, Lissie went on to feature on recordings with Robbie Williams and Snow Patrol and quickly established a loyal UK fanbase, many of whom have journeyed with her in the decade since.

Lissie on stage

Lissie opens the show with the newly released and excellent Unravel then moves into the also new, pacey and memorable Sleepwalking. Her voice is crystal clear and the sound stunning as she treats the audience to her new material and backed by her excellent five-piece band comprising of UK, US and Norway-based friends which includes support act Ashcroft.

Comparisons with her idol Stevie Nicks are obvious as Lissie recalls fond memories of her late 2022 in-store appearance at the nearby Crash Records, then later tells the story of her early years growing up in a small town on the Mississippi.

Her gospel-like song Oh Mississippi’s, co-written with the excellent Ed Harcourt, is beautiful tonight and tells of "The troubles your banks have seen, Carry their stories from north to south" and "The factories closin', Kids have grown so fast, Lift up their woe please, As you flow past".

Lyrically, it is Steinbeck-like and musically drawing parallels with Woody Guthrie.

Candid and authentic, and grateful to her band, her crew and the audience alike, Lissie introduces the ballad Sad with her storytelling of the creative process of her new album, the end of a relationship, her wrestle with grief and anger and her discovery of hope and peace through the passage of time, all combining to shape and create Carving Canyons.

But this isn’t a morose performance as Lissie connects beautifully with the audience, oozing energy and emotion and bouncing, crouching and dancing throughout the set as she feeds from the adoration of the crowd.

Tonight, she works through an 18-strong setlist, blending Americana, gospel, country and soul and reminds me of Maria McKee, Joni Mitchell and the aforementioned Nicks while retaining her own unique and beautiful voice and sound.

She closes the main set with the evocative Night Moves before returning to stage and ending a wonderful evening with the classics Everywhere I Go and Little Lovin.

Lissie continues her UK tour before heading to Europe and the USA.