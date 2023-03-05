Then the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s new Wildlife Gardening Award could be just the thing.

The Trust has launched the award to inspire gardeners to care for the wild creatures that venture into our back yards or local parks.

With one in seven UK species - including hedgehogs, pipistrelle bats and bumblebees - now at threat of extinction, the Trust says it’s vital more people become aware of what they can do to help wild creatures survive.

The new wildlife gardening awards aim to encourage people to create wildlife habitats in their gardens, allotments or local community parks.

“Whether you have a large garden or a small balcony, your outside space can provide a vital stepping-stone across the landscape for wildlife, and form part of a network of natural havens linking urban green spaces with the countryside,” the Trust says.

“With an estimated 24 million gardens in the UK, the way we care for our outdoor space can make a BIG difference to the natural world.”.

The Trust has provided advice and tips on everything from planting wild flowers to how to create a small pond or put up a bee, bird or bat box – all steps which could help a host of wild creatures feel more at home.

It is then inviting people who have tried to make their gardens more wildlife-friendly to apply for a Wildlife Gardening Certificate.

For a small fee successful wildlife gardeners will also receive a plaque that they can display in their garden to encourage neighbours to do the same.

And the scheme is not just for private gardens – you can also apply for your local allotment, community garden or school grounds.

When you apply, you’ll be asked to tell the Trust about what you have done to encourage wildlife, for example by providing shelter, food or water, or setting up wildlife ‘corridors’ so different animals and creatures can connect with other nearby green spaces.

The scheme is ongoing – so that you can apply when you’ve made changes in your garden that you think will help.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust chief executive Rachael Bice said: “Large or small, ledge or yard, Yorkshire’s gardens and outdoor spaces can offer so much for bees, bats and birds. They provide a vital network for nature, natural havens linking up urban green spaces to the wider countryside.”

For tips on wildlife gardening, visit:

planting wildflowers - ywt.org.uk/actions/how-grow-wild-patch-or-mini-meadow

creating a small container pond - wildlifetrusts.org/actions/how-create-mini-pond

putting up a bee, bird or bat box - ywt.org.uk/actions/how-make-bee-hotel

To apply for a wildlife gardening award, visit ywt.org.uk/Wildlife-Gardening-Award/