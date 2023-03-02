The Malton Food Lovers Festival will take place on Saturday, 27 and Sunday, May 28, ahead of the Spring Bank Holiday. The festival is then scheduled to return once again over the August bank holiday weekend, on Saturday 26 and Sunday, August 27.

Malton Food Lovers Festival is a celebration of Yorkshire's finest produce and cooking, boasting a number of artisan stalls, delicious street food, live talks from local celebrated chefs, tastings and delicious demonstrations, as well as a festival bar, live music, children’s fairground rides and family entertainment. And, because the festival is uniquely placed in the town centre, visitors can also browse the fantastic range of independent retailers and artisan makers who call Malton home all year round.

As one of the largest free-to-enter food festivals in the country, each event attracts over 43,000 visitors, from Yorkshire and beyond.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: “We can’t wait to bring the Food Lovers Festival back this year. The Yorkshire food scene has so much to offer, and last year our Food Lovers Festival served up a fantastic range of Yorkshire’s finest artisan food and drink producers as well as street food vendors.

“We know that a lot of our visitors have attended our previous festivals over the past 14 years, so we’re excited to show them what’s new in Malton! It’s sure to be a corker!”

Stallholders can now register their interest in attending the Malton Food Lovers Festival on the Visit Malton website, at www.visitmalton.com/stall-applications.

To find out more about the Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023, please visit www.visitmalton.com