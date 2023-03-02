The Inn Collection Group (ICG) says progress is continuing apace on work on the landmark former Ripon Spa Hotel, which was acquired by the group in June 2021 and will now be called the Ripon Inn.

It says the hotel will also have a new coat of arms created that 'embraces iconography synonymous' with the location in which it is sited.

The crest is made up of a shield flanked by a pair of stags, linking to the historical coat of arms of the Earl and Marquess or Ripon, said a spokesperson.

"The left half of the shield contains a representation of the Ripon horn in recognition of the history of the wakemen and hornblowers, one of the longest ongoing traditions in the world," they said.

"Sitting on a red background — a colour scheme and motif that appear in the city’s coat of arms – this is combined with a yellow chevron which is again informed by the Earl and Marquess of Ripon’s heraldry.

"The right-hand side of the shield features a stylised illustration of the grade one listed Ripon Cathedral and its Early English gothic West front, dating back to 1220 and regarded as one of the best examples of its type.

"The 43-bedroom premises rems - which is set in six acres of gardens – has been closed to guests since July 2020 and is currently undergoing a construction programme which is seeing the hotel undergo extensive internal and external works."