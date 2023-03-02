Police in Whitby have issued photographs of two men they need to speak to in connection with an assault in Church Street at about 9.15pm on Saturday (February 25).

The victim, who is in his 20s and from Leeds, had left The Fleece pub with a woman when they were approached by the men.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "He said he was verbally abused and punched to the head before the suspects walked away.

"The images of the two men were captured on the victim’s mobile phone.

"If you can help to identify either man or have any information that could assist the investigation, please email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alan Mason."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230036214.