A TEENAGER who allegedly threatened to kill a security guard and another person has appeared before York Magistrates Court.
Chloe Ann Cousen, 19, also faces two charges of carrying a knife in public in North Yorkshire.
She did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody at the end of the hearing during which the magistrates heard from solicitors for the prosecution and the defence.
Cousen, of St Helen’s Way, Barnsley, is alleged to have committed one offence of making threats to kill and one of carrying a knife at a Filey caravan holiday park on February 26.
She also faces two charges of making threats to kill and one of carrying a knife, both allegedly committed on March 1.
She was arrested near Scarborough yesterday afternoon.
Magistrates decided the case was too serious for them to deal with and sent it to York Crown Court to be heard by a judge and jury.
Cousen will appear before a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 3.
She spoke only to confirm her name, age and address during the hearing at which she was represented by Craig Robertson.
