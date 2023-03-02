Kathryn Blacker, chief executive of York Museums Trust - whose attractions include the Castle Museum, Yorkshire Museum and York Art Gallery - says visitor numbers are recovering after being hit by the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.

And, in a statement issued to The Press, she says: "We are confident we can manage our budgets and will continue to serve, engage and excite audiences from York, North Yorkshire and from further afield in the future, building on the strong support from City of York Council over the past two years to survive the impacts of the pandemic."

However, she also issues a warning about the historic buildings in which the museums and galleries are housed.

She says: "Like lots of other organisations who are responsible for the stewardship of historic buildings, we need to identify solutions to care for them in the manner in which they deserve and to conserve them in ways which meet the needs of both the users of the 21st Century and a carbon neutral responsibility.'

She adds that the trust was committed to working alongside the council to look at plans to regenerate the Castle Gateway area, which includes the Castle Museum.

Her comments come after The Press reported earlier this week that a report to a council scrutiny committee had revealed that the trust lost about £300,000 in 2022/23 and was set to lose more in the coming financial year.

The report by Ms Blacker and Paul Lambert, also of the trust, said its 2023/24 budget would, at best, project losses of around £0.5 million, which would further diminish the reserves position.

It said the trust managed to reduce an expected budget loss of nearly £800,000 in 2022/23 to around £300,000 through continued scrutiny of every cost and tight control on recruitment, adding: "Given the unexpected inflationary pressures and the uncertainty caused by the cost-of-living crisis, we are really pleased with this outturn.

"However, this is not a sustainable financial position, given the pressures are not going away."

The report said the trust received a £300,000 annual grant from City of York Council each year, which was reduced from £600,000 in 2015/16 and from £1.1m in 2014/15 as a result of introducing charging at the Art Gallery.

"We do not carry any capital funding and the state of the buildings in our care remain of concern, and we are unable to make any much-needed improvements or changes without such funding," it added.