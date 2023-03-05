Staff at the animal home say that he is a 'very sweet and friendly boy with lots of energy to burn'.

"He is a young, active and playful dog who has so much still to learn," said a member of staff at the home.

"He is a bright lad who loves to learn new things with his people."

Bert will need an active family who will channel all his energy with exciting adventures so he does not become bored, the RSPCA says.

"He will need a family who will not leave him on his own for long periods of time as he is not used to being on his own," the staff member said.

"Bert is a very happy and cheerful dog who loves playing with his toys, keeping himself entertained.

"He would benefit from some training classes or maybe agility type classes to help keep him focused."

The RSPCA says that Bert will make a 'really great family pet'.

"He is sociable with other dogs so could live with another dog so long as they match his zest for life," the staff member said.

The RSPCA says that Bert could live with children aged 14 years and over.

But the organisation adds: "Please note, Bert is going to grow and be quite a large dog!"

To find out more about Bert, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk