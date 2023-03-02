The Guy Fawkes Inn at 25 High Petergate has ambitions to take over the empty office building next door at 23 High Petergate, formerly an estate agents.

The inn's owners are submitting a planning application to the City of York Council for change of use of number 23 to turn it into a hotel.

Under the scheme, change of use permission is also being sought for the vacant Masonic Yard next to the properties to form a formal landscaped sitting-out area.

External and internal changes to the Guy Fawkes Inn and the cottage at ground floor level are also included in the proposal.

If approved, the four-star Guy Fawkes Inn which currently has 13 en-suite bedrooms could become a substantially larger hotel.

Currently, the Inn, at 25 High Petergate is grade II-listed and was formerly a handsome terraced town house in the shadow of York Minster.

While the hotel claims that Guy Fawkes was born on the site the York Civic Trust argues that he was born on nearby Stonegate.

Fawkes is arguably the most famous person ever born in York. Also known as Guido he was involved in the failed gunpowder plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament on November 5 1605. He was sentenced to be hanged, drawn and quartered and his story is the reason we hold Bonfire Night every November the 5th in Britain.

The property at number 23 High Petergate - a former estate agents - is grade I listed. It was built around 1780 and is a three-storey red-brick building.

A carriage house was added in the late 19th century and more changes were made to the building last century. Inside, its stand-out feature is an original staircase with a serpentine balustrade, lit by a glazed dome, surrounded by neoclassical plasterwork described as "exceptional".

The Guy Fawkes Inn also has a popular bar which sells regional real ales and serves classic British food in its AA rosette restaurant.

The inn claims that Guido 'Guy' Fawkes was born at this location in 1570 and was baptised in St Michael Le Belfrey church, just across the street, and next to York Minster.

However, the York Civic Trust's website says: "Guy Fawkes was baptised at St Michael-le-Belfrey on 16 April 1570, probably having been born a few days previously in his parents’ house on Stonegate." It has erected a plaque at 32 Stonegate which reads 'Guy Fawkes. Hereabouts lived the parents of Guy Fawkes of Gunpowder Plot Fame, who was baptized in St, Michael-le-Belfry Church in 1570'.

On its website, the inn offers another fascinating piece of historical trivia and asks: 'Did you know that as a former property owned by Guy Fawkes and his family we are prohibited from celebrating bonfire night? Yes, all buildings formerly owned by the man himself can not celebrate this annual date in the diary, including his former school St Peters'.

