North Yorkshire Police say they are urgently appealing for witnesses and information about a robbery at the Lidl supermarket on James Street at around 8.40pm yesterday (March 1).

The suspect made off with cash from the till after threatening a member of staff with a weapon which appeared to be some kind of tool.

He is described as white, in his mid-20s or early-30s, about 5ft 8in tall, and was wearing a grey beanie hat, black jacket, black joggers with a white mark on the back near the ankle, and grey trainers.

He left the scene on a silver bike.

A police spokesman said: "As part of extensive police enquiries to arrest the suspect, we are appealing for any information that could assist the investigation and witness accounts from customers who were in or around the supermarket at the time of the incident.

"If you can help, please email nicola.russell@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230038188 when providing details.