POLICE are currently on the scene after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in a North Yorkshire town.
Officers are at the scene of the collision in Scarborough, which happened in Victoria Road.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said road closures are in place at the junctions with Northway and Dean Road.
“Please avoid the area while we work at the scene,” they said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article