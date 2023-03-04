Citizens Advice had been campaigning for the forced fitting of prepayment meters to be stopped since last year.

Nationally, the data showed that people in the UK were 'self disconnecting' prepayment meters - simply put this meant that people could not top up their meters and were sitting in cold dark houses, unable to make hot drinks or food.

This was during winter. Disturbingly, those most affected were the most vulnerable, the elderly, single parents with small children and disabled people.

In York, we had 140 people come to us for help with prepayment meter issues in the last three months.

The research into these forced changes highlighted some more endemic issues. Each court application for the forcible fitting is supposed to be considered by a magistrate to see if any single case involves a vulnerable person. If this is the case, then the application to court to force entry would fail.

Citizens Advice uncovered information that the energy companies were placing 'block applications' of up to 500 people in one document. In one instance an application to force 462 people to have prepayment meters was agreed by a magistrate in just four minutes.

For readers not familiar with prepayment meters the basics are that there are more than four million UK households on prepayment meters.

The rules for the use of these meters state:

Customers pay for their energy in advance, either through an account or using a top-up card. Emergency credit is available. This is usually around £15, but if you use this, when you top up again this amount is taken off whatever you’ve been able to afford to put on the meter

The cost per unit of energy is higher than direct debit, because of the costs involved for suppliers. Sometimes it is the only option for people already in debt to a supplier. Unhelpfully, Ofgem stated that 'some people choose not to pay their bills' - this despite being in a climate of rapidly rising energy bills with a further increase in bills of over 20 per cent forecast

Some customers who do not pay regular bills can be moved to prepayment, either remotely on a smart meter, or physically under the power of a court warrant. Most people are unaware that a smart meter can be remotely 'flipped' to prepayment without warning. It is something to seriously consider if you are thinking of getting one.

Suppliers are required to have exhausted all other options before installing a prepayment meter, and should not do so for vulnerable customers, including the elderly and those with young children. Quite clearly this has not been happening.

Thankfully the stars aligned. The Sunday Times dispatched a reporter to undertake an undercover operation to expose the truth behind the forced entry and fitting of prepayment meters.

The report was horrifying. With immediate effect British Gas announced that they were stopping forced entry and fitting, closely followed by EDF. Even the Government referred to the practice as 'invasions' of vulnerable people’s homes.

Ofgem since has told all suppliers to pause the forced installation of prepayment meters (PPMs), but the ban will last only until March 31, when its review is due to conclude.

It will be interesting to see what the review recommends.

So, what should you do if you are worried about affording your energy bills or if you have already fallen into debt with your supplier?

Speaking to someone about it is a good first step and Citizens Advice York is able to take your call and help you.

We can advise on reducing consumption of energy and we offer full debt advice and support should you need it.

This financial year our debt team has helped with 83 issues with utility debt and much of this was written off for clients. The average was £918 per client of utility debt written off.

Citizens Advice York is a local charity and all of our advice and support is free, confidential and impartial.

Fiona McCulloch is chief officer of York Citizens Advice