As The Press has previously reported, Louise Prashad’s son and daughter, Leo and Mia were stillborn in 2016, and Louise herself required a liver transplant. Louise woke to be told she was not on the maternity ward, her children were no longer alive and that she had received a liver transplant having had no prior medical issues.

Louise in hospital after the loss of her twins

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has since apologised for failings in care with a spokesperson for the York trust saying: “We would like to reiterate our sincere apologies to Mrs Prashad. We truly regret that failings in the care provided during her pregnancy resulted in the stillbirth of her twins in April 2016.

“All incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously and are fully investigated. Any learning is incorporated into the patient safety processes within the trust, with the aim of preventing the likelihood of similar incidents happening again.”

Now Louise, 29 who lives with her husband, Max, 33 in Easingwold, has since had two children, Ava, five and Nico, two. Nico was a twin, and sadly Louise wasn't able to carry both of them to full term.

"Losing Nico's twin was another huge blow, but it was a situation where it was my life or his," said Louise.

Louise said that she has taken up running and this year plans to take on the London Marathon for Tommy's the baby charity.

Louise Prashad and her husband, Max

She said: "Over the past four years I have channelled my grief, laced up my trainers and completed over 100 races.

"It is so important to me to keep the memory of Mia and Leo alive and to promote the importance supporting bereaved parents.

"One in four women will experience the loss of a child but not all families have the opportunity to celebrate their life.

"I am running the London Marathon on April 23 this year and have been trusted by more than 300 families to wear ribbons on my vest each dedicated to a child lost too soon.

"My intention is to dedicate the race to the angels and their families and to visually show the impact of loss and how we can all contribute to make pregnancy and birth safer for all.

"I will be running for Tommy's and have kindly been sponsored by Ribbon Nation who are printing all the ribbons for free.

"If any readers would like a ribbon allocated please get in touch, ribbons are free - louisemaybrown@gmail.co.uk"

So far Louise has 374 ribbons each with the name of a child that she plans to sew on to her running strip. They are in blue for a boy, pink for a girl and yellow when it was too early to tell the gender or for a miscarriage.

Louise and Max Prashad with Mia and Leo (Image: Louise Prashad)