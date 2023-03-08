In association with
The Mount School York
The Mount School York, has been at the forefront of providing an excellent education for girls since 1785. Today it continues to develop its expertise and offering to enhance its girl-focused education.
Underpinned by their Quaker ethos, girls learn to respect and value every individual leading to an inclusive and compassionate community. Girls are educated in an environment that is both inspirational and empathetic in its understanding of their needs especially as they progress through the demanding, and educationally vital, teenage years.
Experts in girls needs and the relationships they navigate, the independent school runs the Girls On Board programme. Through pastoral sessions, girls are empowered with tools to interpret relationships and group dynamics in a way where they can positively respond to changes and take ownership of solutions.
"There is an amazing sense of empowerment from Reception to Sixth Form." - Parent of current pupil.
York’s only all-through school for girls aged three-18, benefits from a curriculum and care tailored to suit girls' needs. Their learning journey begins in the Junior School. The school’s cross-curricular Creative Curriculum provides girls with opportunities to explore their natural curiosity and discover their own minds. Smaller classes mean teachers can provide girls with the independence to reflect, consolidate and transfer their learning in a way that suits each individual.
“Pupils in lessons were exuberantly confident” - ISI Inspection
Mount girls are exuberantly confident because they know they can be. By teaching girls in a way naturally learn they are more confident in the classroom. They have the conviction to ask questions, take risks, make decisions and most importantly be themselves.
"The all-girl environment has given me more confidence in lessons to ask questions, and to have big aspirations compared to my previous, experience in a co-ed school" - Sixth form pupil
The Mount opened as a boarding school and now welcomes day pupils from across Yorkshire, with many choosing to flexi-board. Full boarding may be the right option for some families but, for others a more flexible approach is necessary. Girls can board at The Mount School on a full, weekly, or flexible basis.
As the school approaches its 238th year, it is clear that just like its founders did, The Mount School has large ambitions for their girls. Girls leave The Mount intellectually curious, emotionally confident, and socially responsible, with a lifelong love of learning and ambitious aspirations!
“The Mount will without doubt encourage and push all your individuality and strengths whether it is traditional academic subjects or the creative. Regardless of what you want to achieve the all-girls Quaker ethos encourages you to go for it,”- Alicia, former Mount pupil.
