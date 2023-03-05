DOUBLE delight - or double trouble? That's the question for the parents of lively twins Harry and Rowan who made an energetic arrival.
Mum Chloe Harrison said: "Both babies were born naturally. Harry was born first and then an hour and four minutes later Rowan followed after doing summersaults with all the extra room he had!"
The twins are just two of four new babies we are meeting this week. The others are Lexie Blue Bell and Tommy Arthur George Bailey.
If you would like us to feature your new baby in The Press and online, please send their photos to us via the 'send now' link at the bottom of the article.
---
Harry and Rowan Harrison-Benstead
Date of birth?
04-11-2022
Weight?
Harry 6lb 6oz and Rowan 5lb 9oz
Where were they born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Ian Benstead and Chloe Harrison
Where do you live?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Both born naturally, Harry was born first and then an hour and 4 minutes later Rowan followed after doing summersaults with all the extra room he had.
---
Lexie Blue Bell
Baby's date of birth?
22/01/2023
Baby's weight?
51b 14oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Ellie and Dean Bell
Where do you live?
Bishopthorpe
Anything unusual about the birth?
Lexie is an IVF baby and mum Ellie had a very quick delivery for a first baby.
---
Tommy Arthur George Bailey
Baby's date of birth?
22/01/2023
Baby's weight?
8lb 11oz
---
READ NEXT:
* FIRST LOOK - inside York's newest tea room in famous building
* 'This is no ordinary pizza restaurant' - review of York's newest place to eat
---
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Sean Bailey and Jodie Bailey
Where do you live?
Heworth
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born at 39 weeks just after the fireworks for Chinese New Year.
* These photos will appear in The Press on Tuesday, March 7
* If you would like us to feature your new baby in The Press and online, please send their photos to us via the 'send now' link below...
New babies
If you have had a baby in the past four weeks please send us your photo and your birth story!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here