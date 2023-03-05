Mum Chloe Harrison said: "Both babies were born naturally. Harry was born first and then an hour and four minutes later Rowan followed after doing summersaults with all the extra room he had!"

The twins are just two of four new babies we are meeting this week. The others are Lexie Blue Bell and Tommy Arthur George Bailey.

---

Harry and Rowan Harrison-Benstead

Twins Harry Harrison-Benstead on the left and Rowan Harrison-Benstead on the right (Image: Supplied)

Date of birth?

04-11-2022

Weight?

Harry 6lb 6oz and Rowan 5lb 9oz

Where were they born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Ian Benstead and Chloe Harrison

Where do you live?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Both born naturally, Harry was born first and then an hour and 4 minutes later Rowan followed after doing summersaults with all the extra room he had.

---

Lexie Blue Bell

Lexie

Baby's date of birth?

22/01/2023

Baby's weight?

51b 14oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Ellie and Dean Bell

Where do you live?

Bishopthorpe

Anything unusual about the birth?

Lexie is an IVF baby and mum Ellie had a very quick delivery for a first baby.

---

Tommy Arthur George Bailey

Tommy

Baby's date of birth?

22/01/2023

Baby's weight?

8lb 11oz

---

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Sean Bailey and Jodie Bailey

Where do you live?

Heworth

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born at 39 weeks just after the fireworks for Chinese New Year.

