The Met Office says next week is expected to be characterised by winds from the north, bringing cold conditions to most areas.

"This will most likely result in wintry showers across northern and eastern areas, these turning to more organised bands of snow at times," it says.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, gives a more specific forecast for York, suggesting Monday will see sleet showers but these will turn to snow in the evening and on Tuesday morning before returning to sleet in the afternoon.

It says Wednesday and Thursday could both see more snow and sleet in York, with a little more sleet and snow on the Saturday before temperatures rise.

The cold snap is thought to be a result of a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW).

Forecasters have been warning for weeks about the possibility of a return of something akin to the 'Beast from the East' of February 2018, which meant snow for York carried in on bitterly cold easterly winds.