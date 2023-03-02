Police in the city are investigating an aggravated vehicle taking and collision in Wetherby Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (March 1).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The silver Vauxhall Cora was taken without the owner’s consent before it crashed into a bollard and lamp post.

"A 19-year-old local man was arrested nearby and remains in custody for questioning.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly any dog walkers who witnessed the man running from the vehicle.

"We are also appealing for any private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that may have been captured around the time of the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email alice.gould@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Alice Gould.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230038237 when passing on information to officers.