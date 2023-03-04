That's why we chose this as the theme for our Camera Club monthly competition.

As you might expect, we had some great and uplifting entries.

Sally Millington's photo of a cheeky sign spotted by the University of York made us chuckle. It read: '"In the beginning God created Yorkshire" Genesis 1:1 Yorkshire Edition'.

However our winning photo was this heart-melting one showing the love and laughter between a father and son. Congratulations to Emma Gough who wins our £50 prize.

Winning photo from Emma Gough

And well done to all our runners-up, whose photos we are sharing today.

Join our club

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017.

Click here to join the club today.

It brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.