Grantley Hall was named in the ‘13 best wellness retreats in the UK for 2023’ by Condé Nast Traveller, a luxury travel magazine.

If you are in the need of some ‘me time’, a massage to finally fix the knot in your back or you simply want to escape the hustle and bustle of life – this could be the place for you.

Grantley Hall has also received a 4.5/5 rating according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Revealed by writer Ali Pantony, five-star Grantley Hall is nestled in the rolling green hills of the outer Yorkshire Dales and prides itself on its immersive and attainable wellness retreats in a luxury setting.

Ali said: “As well as being within close proximity to picturesque walking trails Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden or Brimham Rocks, the hotel hosts a ‘Relax & Renew Retreat’ aimed at those looking for an energy reset, as well as easing any muscle tension, aches and pains.

“Over four days, you’ll try private yoga sessions, massages, facials, wellness workshops, crystal healing or reiki, shinrin-yoku (tree bathing), plus use of the spa and cryotherapy chamber.

“On the first day, you’ll meet with Grantley Hall’s wellness practitioners and take part in a nutrition and fitness consultation and a health markers and intolerance analysis, so the retreat can be tailored to your specific needs.”

