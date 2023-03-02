FROM Spiderman to Oompa-Loompas, children across York have been dressing us as favourite fictional characters for World Book Day.

Parents have been sending in photos of their children as they donned fancy dress on their way to school.

Many children are photographed waving their favourite books in the air.

One woman joined in the fun - dressing up as Spiderman too!

We've put together this collection of photos for you to look through - and if you have some of your own to add to our World Book Day gallery, please get in touch.

From Tom Dunmore

What is your child's name?Maeve Dunmore

How old is your child?2

What year are they in?Nursery

What school do they go to?Woodthorpe

What did your child dress up as?Dr. Princess Pearl

York Press: Maeve as Dr. Princess Pearl from Zog.Maeve as Dr. Princess Pearl from Zog.

Is there anything else you want to add?A character from the brilliant Zog by Julia Donaldson.

From Thomas Dunmore

What is your child's name?George Dunmore

How old is your child?7

What year are they in?3

What school do they go to?Woodthorpe

What did your child dress up as?David Attenborough

York Press: George as one of his heroes David Attenborough.George as one of his heroes David Attenborough.

Is there anything else you want to add?Due to the theme of Woodthorpe's World Book Day being nature, who better to represent this than David Attenborough. From the Little People Big Dreams Book Series.

From Emma Harrison

What is your child's name?Ivy

How old is your child?1

What year are they in?N/A

What school do they go to?N/A

What did your child dress up as?Jemima Puddleduck

York Press: Ivy aged one from Malton dressed up as Jemima Puddle-duck by Beatrix Potter - proving never too young to get into books!Ivy aged one from Malton dressed up as Jemima Puddle-duck by Beatrix Potter - proving never too young to get into books!
York Press: But she was shocked when she realised that Jemima was laying her eggs in a Fox’s shed!But she was shocked when she realised that Jemima was laying her eggs in a Fox’s shed!

From Sarah Gabbatiss

What is your child's name?Ted and Lil

How old is your child?7 and 3

What year are they in?Year 2 / nursery

What school do they go to?Woodthorpe

What did your child dress up as?Footballer / Oompa Loompa

York Press: Ted as a footballer, Lil as an Oompa Loompa - both go to Woodthorpe school and nurseryTed as a footballer, Lil as an Oompa Loompa - both go to Woodthorpe school and nursery (Image: Supplied)

From Sophie Laverick

What is your child's name?Alyza

How old is your child?4 years old

What year are they in?Foundation stage 1

What school do they go to?Norton primary school

What did your child dress up as?Snow White

York Press: Alyza Elizabeth Laverick, photo taken on the morning of World Book Day. Very excited little girl dressed up as Snow White.Alyza Elizabeth Laverick, photo taken on the morning of World Book Day. Very excited little girl dressed up as Snow White.
York Press: Alyza Elizabeth Laverick, photo taken on the morning of World Book Day. Very excited little girl dressed up as Snow WhiteAlyza Elizabeth Laverick, photo taken on the morning of World Book Day. Very excited little girl dressed up as Snow White

From Leanne

What is your child's name?Faith Mcnichol

How old is your child?6

What year are they in?2

What school do they go to?Huntington primary academy

What did your child dress up as?The Unicorn from ( Sugerlump & the Unicorn)

York Press: Faith, aged 6 from Huntington primary academy, all ready for World Book Day with her book Sugarlump and the Unicorn.Faith, aged 6 from Huntington primary academy, all ready for World Book Day with her book Sugarlump and the Unicorn.
York Press: Very excited this morning to be going to school as a bright sparkling unicorn. Ready to grant wishes like the Unicorn from the book Sugerlump and the Unicorn.Very excited this morning to be going to school as a bright sparkling unicorn. Ready to grant wishes like the Unicorn from the book Sugerlump and the Unicorn.

From Community contributor

What is your child's name?Freddie

How old is your child?4

What year are they in?Reception

What school do they go to?Carlton

What did your child dress up as?Spiderman

York Press: Freddie from Selby dresses up as Spiderman for World Book Day. No one said it was just for children!Freddie from Selby dresses up as Spiderman for World Book Day. No one said it was just for children!
York Press: Freddie from Selby dresses up as Spiderman for World Book Day.Freddie from Selby dresses up as Spiderman for World Book Day.

From Hebe Tate

What is your child's name?Junior and Caben Tate

How old is your child?6&4

What year are they in?Year 1 and Reception

What school do they go to?Poppelton Road Primary School

What did your child dress up as?Ash and Mario

York Press: Ash (Pokémon) and Mario ready for school! Junior and Caben Tate of Poppelton Road Primary School all set for World Book DayAsh (Pokémon) and Mario ready for school! Junior and Caben Tate of Poppelton Road Primary School all set for World Book Day

From Sarah Blissett

What is your child's name?Joshua Blissett

How old is your child?5

What year are they in?Reception

What school do they go to?Headlands Primary School

What did your child dress up as?Smoo from The Smeds and The Smoos

York Press: Joshua from Headlands Primary School chose to dress up as Smoo from his favourite book The Smeds and The SmoosJoshua from Headlands Primary School chose to dress up as Smoo from his favourite book The Smeds and The Smoos

From Emmaleigh Fowler

What is your child's name?Ella

How old is your child?7

What year are they in?2

What school do they go to?Saint Aelred's Roman Catholic Primary School

What did your child dress up as?Little Red Riding Hood

York Press: Ella from Saint Aelred's Roman Catholic Primary School dressed as Little Red Riding Hood for World Book DayElla from Saint Aelred's Roman Catholic Primary School dressed as Little Red Riding Hood for World Book Day

From Danika Arthur

What is your child's name?Finley Arthur

How old is your child?7

What year are they in?3

What school do they go to?Whitley and Eggborough

What did your child dress up as?Illan meslier (Leeds United Goalkeeper(

York Press: Finley Arthur celebrating World Book DayFinley Arthur celebrating World Book Day

From Lynda robson

What is your child's name?Jacob Robson

How old is your child?11

What year are they in?Year 6

What school do they go to?Copmanthorpe primary school

What did your child dress up as?Billionaire Boy

York Press: Jacob Robson dressed as billionaire boy at homeJacob Robson dressed as billionaire boy at home

From Kirsty Garcia

What is your child's name?Salvador and Francisco Garcia

How old is your child?7 and 3

What year are they in?Year 2 and Pre school

What school do they go to?Sutton upon Derwent primary school

What did your child dress up as?Where's Wally and Evil Pea

York Press: Salvador and Francisco Garcia as Evil Pea and Where's Wally - off to Sutton upon Derwent primary school for World Book DaySalvador and Francisco Garcia as Evil Pea and Where's Wally - off to Sutton upon Derwent primary school for World Book Day

From Emma Bowen

What is your child's name?Daphne Bowen

How old is your child?11

What year are they in?6

What school do they go to?Huntington Primary Academy

What did your child dress up as?Ruth from David Williams Space boy

York Press: Daphne Bowen for World book Day 2023 - Ruth from Space BoyDaphne Bowen for World book Day 2023 - Ruth from Space Boy

From Claire

What is your child's name?Jacob

How old is your child?7

What year are they in?Year 2

What school do they go to?Knavesmire primary

What did your child dress up as?Dog man

York Press: Jacob Fentiman of Knavesmire primary as Dog ManJacob Fentiman of Knavesmire primary as Dog Man

From Community contributor

What is your child's name?Nancie

How old is your child?6

What year are they in?Year 2

What school do they go to?St George's RC Primary

What did your child dress up as?Aurora ( Sleeping Beauty )

York Press: Nancie of St George's RC Primary in her pink Aurora dress with her book Sleeping BeautyNancie of St George's RC Primary in her pink Aurora dress with her book Sleeping Beauty

