FROM Spiderman to Oompa-Loompas, children across York have been dressing us as favourite fictional characters for World Book Day.
Parents have been sending in photos of their children as they donned fancy dress on their way to school.
Many children are photographed waving their favourite books in the air.
One woman joined in the fun - dressing up as Spiderman too!
We've put together this collection of photos for you to look through - and if you have some of your own to add to our World Book Day gallery, please get in touch.
Community answers
Did your kids dress up for World Book Day this year?
"Send us your best photos of your child(ren) dressed up for World Book Day 2023."
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
What is your child's name?Maeve Dunmore
How old is your child?2
What year are they in?Nursery
What school do they go to?Woodthorpe
What did your child dress up as?Dr. Princess Pearl
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?A character from the brilliant Zog by Julia Donaldson.
What is your child's name?George Dunmore
How old is your child?7
What year are they in?3
What school do they go to?Woodthorpe
What did your child dress up as?David Attenborough
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?Due to the theme of Woodthorpe's World Book Day being nature, who better to represent this than David Attenborough. From the Little People Big Dreams Book Series.
What is your child's name?Ivy
How old is your child?1
What year are they in?N/A
What school do they go to?N/A
What did your child dress up as?Jemima Puddleduck
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Ted and Lil
How old is your child?7 and 3
What year are they in?Year 2 / nursery
What school do they go to?Woodthorpe
What did your child dress up as?Footballer / Oompa Loompa
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Alyza
How old is your child?4 years old
What year are they in?Foundation stage 1
What school do they go to?Norton primary school
What did your child dress up as?Snow White
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Faith Mcnichol
How old is your child?6
What year are they in?2
What school do they go to?Huntington primary academy
What did your child dress up as?The Unicorn from ( Sugerlump & the Unicorn)
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Freddie
How old is your child?4
What year are they in?Reception
What school do they go to?Carlton
What did your child dress up as?Spiderman
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Junior and Caben Tate
How old is your child?6&4
What year are they in?Year 1 and Reception
What school do they go to?Poppelton Road Primary School
What did your child dress up as?Ash and Mario
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Joshua Blissett
How old is your child?5
What year are they in?Reception
What school do they go to?Headlands Primary School
What did your child dress up as?Smoo from The Smeds and The Smoos
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Ella
How old is your child?7
What year are they in?2
What school do they go to?Saint Aelred's Roman Catholic Primary School
What did your child dress up as?Little Red Riding Hood
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Finley Arthur
How old is your child?7
What year are they in?3
What school do they go to?Whitley and Eggborough
What did your child dress up as?Illan meslier (Leeds United Goalkeeper(
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Jacob Robson
How old is your child?11
What year are they in?Year 6
What school do they go to?Copmanthorpe primary school
What did your child dress up as?Billionaire Boy
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Salvador and Francisco Garcia
How old is your child?7 and 3
What year are they in?Year 2 and Pre school
What school do they go to?Sutton upon Derwent primary school
What did your child dress up as?Where's Wally and Evil Pea
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Daphne Bowen
How old is your child?11
What year are they in?6
What school do they go to?Huntington Primary Academy
What did your child dress up as?Ruth from David Williams Space boy
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Jacob
How old is your child?7
What year are they in?Year 2
What school do they go to?Knavesmire primary
What did your child dress up as?Dog man
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
What is your child's name?Nancie
How old is your child?6
What year are they in?Year 2
What school do they go to?St George's RC Primary
What did your child dress up as?Aurora ( Sleeping Beauty )
Share your pictures here
Is there anything else you want to add?
