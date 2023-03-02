You don’t build inefficient solar farms on high quality land best used to efficiently feed people (Proposals to build a huge solar farm near Eden Camp branded as ‘monstrous’, February 15).

The current lack of some basic foodstuffs with rationing in supermarkets, plus the incessant rises in the price of the food we buy, should be a wakeup call to everyone that we need to preserve the best quality land, such as in the Vale of York, for efficient food production rather than these vast solar farms.

Solar panels have been shown to be nowhere near as good at energy generation as those applying for them would have us believe and are being built simply to profit those who install them.

Recently Thérèse Coffey suggested we should eat homegrown foodstuff - not very good advice unless politicians ensure we keep sufficient land aside to grow the food we need.

Politicians should act now to ringfence the best agricultural land and not allow these ‘monstrous’ solar farms to get planning permission.

David Smith, Church Street, Copmanthorpe