Both incidents led to sewage escaping the network and entering the River Ouse, at Lendal Bridge and at York’s Guildhall.

Miles Cameron, head of customer field services at Yorkshire Water, said the latest incidents show how important it is food-serving businesses in the city take the correct action to prevent fats, oils and greases from entering the sewer.

The fat removal process underway after the build up in York (Image: Yorkshire Water)

He said: "Ultimately, these can cause significant blockages in the network and result in potential damage to the environment.

“Our teams have worked hard to remove these blockages and clear the network of fats, which cool and solidify in the network if not cleared into bins or prevented by appropriate grease management. We are using camera technology within the sewer to trace the main sources of the fats and will take further action where necessary.

“Our network protection teams have also been working closely with businesses in the city to check their grease management plans and will be continuing to make regular visits to ensure the correct process are in place to try and prevent the incidents we’ve seen in recent months.

“We would encourage all food-serving establishments in the city to carefully consider their practices and ensure they have the correct measures in place to limit the amount of fats, oils and greases flowing down their sinks and through their dishwashers to protect the sewer network - and ultimately, the environment.”

Meanwhile, an Environment Agency spokesperson said they are determined to improve the water quality of rivers – but also said this requires a combined effort from water companies, farmers, regulators, councils and local businesses.

The spokesperson said: "Individual actions count and small steps such as not pouring fats and oils down the sink or flushing wet wipes and other plastic products down the loo can go a long way to help protect water quality.”

Around 140,000 businesses depend upon the Yorkshire Water supply and the wastewater it takes away to provide goods and services that support the economy – not only in Yorkshire, but across the United Kingdom.