The third Prime Minister in eight months, Rishi Sunak, has told businesses in Northern Ireland that they are in the ‘world’s most exciting economic zone’ because they are in the EU single market.

So, pray, what was Brexit all about? And why has so much time and energy been spent extracting the rest of the UK from the single market?

What an utterly pointless and self-destructive exercise this has been.

Christian Vassie, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York