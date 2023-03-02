Train crew and station staff working for Northern have revealed the worst passenger habits 'of the few that affect the many' on the train operator's 2,500 services a day.

They said their biggest bugbears range in scale from simple bad manners and those showing no consideration for other passengers to dangerous behaviour and criminal acts.

Habits making the list include:

people putting their feet, bags and pets on the seats

playing music through loudspeakers instead of using headphones

vaping on-board

people who leave their rubbish behind

travellers sitting in priority seats that don’t give way to fellow passengers who are more in need

making contact with the train, such as knocking on windows, as it’s about to depart

people not giving way to passengers getting off the train before trying to board

fare evading

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome around one million customers on-board our trains each and every day and the overwhelming majority are polite, considerate and respectful of others.

"However, it's no wonder given the numbers involved that our train crew and station staff encounter the occasional bad-mannered individual from time to time. What doesn’t surprise me is that the things that bug my colleagues are those which have a negative impact on other customers. They have our customers’ backs.

“To anyone guilty of any of the ‘traits’ included in this list, I would ask you to think of others when using our services. I know my team would appreciate it.”

Northern provides training to enable and empower its workforce to positively engage with customers when faced with disruption and conflict. The programme has already been delivered to 1,300 employees across the North of England, with a further 1,500 people to undergo the training this year.

In 2022, the Institute of Customer Service awarded Northern’s Customer Experience Centre the coveted ‘ServiceMark’ accreditation.