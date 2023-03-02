Call me Doubting Thomas but I don’t believe a word of the latest announcement by City of York Council about the intended major roadworks (‘Carmageddon drivers face traffic hell’, March 1).
Until I can see the newly laid tarmac and white lines and new signage - before they start digging - I simply won’t believe they intend starting the work. That’s the way it always seems to be.
DM Deamer, Monkgate, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here