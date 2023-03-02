Call me Doubting Thomas but I don’t believe a word of the latest announcement by City of York Council about the intended major roadworks (‘Carmageddon drivers face traffic hell’, March 1).

Until I can see the newly laid tarmac and white lines and new signage - before they start digging - I simply won’t believe they intend starting the work. That’s the way it always seems to be.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York

 

 