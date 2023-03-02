POLICE say a missing man has turned up safe and well after they put out an urgent appeal to find him.
North Yorkshire Police said yesterday (March 1) that concerns were growing for Scarborough man Darren James Degnan, 42, who had not been seen since midday on Wednesday, February 22.
But a police spokesman has since said: "We're very pleased to report that the missing 42-year-old Scarborough man whose appeal we circulated yesterday has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."
