LIVE BLOG: York City Ladies vs Hull City Ladies

- York City Ladies are back at the LNER Community Stadium tonight as they take on Hull City Ladies. Can the Minsterbelles get back to winning ways? Tune in to our blog for live updates.
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here