A witnesses, who was on the scene, said the armed officers pulled over the 843 Coastliner bus in Norton, in Scarborough Road, at approximately 2.45pm this afternoon.

The witness said two unmarked police cars were on the scene, along with a marked police dog unit.

After pulling over the bus they said armed officers were seen exiting the vehicle, adding that the driver exited the bus while officers were on board.

The witness said that approximately four minutes later the officers left the bus, the driver got back on board, and it proceeded on its journey towards the A64.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said officers stopped the bus as part of response to a report of a woman who was making threats to harm other people who were known to her.

"It was believed she was travelling on public transport towards the coast. Officers boarded the bus, but the suspect was not a passenger," they said.

"She was, however, arrested a short time later in the Scarborough area, having taken a taxi.

"The 19-year-old woman from Barnsley, was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken into police custody."