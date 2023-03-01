POLICE have put out an urgent appeal for a man missing from home in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire police say concerns are growing for a Scarborough man who has been reported missing from home.

Darren James Degnan, 42, has not been seen since midday on Wednesday, February 22.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "It is believed that Darren had gone to stay with a friend in Filey that evening, but he has not returned home.

"Extensive police enquiries have so far been unable to trace his whereabouts.

"With support from Darren’s family, we are now making a public appeal for information and possible sightings of him during the past week."

Darren is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, short grey hair, stubble or short beard, slim build, blue coloured eyes and he talks with a Lancashire/Yorkshire accent. He has a tattoo of a woman on his lower right arm and a tattoo of ‘LOGAN’ on his lower back.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with a ‘Rebel Beach’ logo, a brown/green Adidas parka-style jacket, navy blue Hugo Boss t-shirt, dark blue Levi jeans and black Nike trainers.

If you can help the missing person appeal in any way, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

You can also make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website.

Please quote reference number 12230037462 when providing details.