Jackie Stephenson and her sister Kathryn Cammidge frequently visit the graves of their parents Irene and Arnold Cammidge and their brother Michael - but say they have to make sure they go to the loo before they set out, for fear of getting 'caught short'.

The toilets at the cemetery were closed in 2018 when they were judged unfit for purpose - and Fulford Parish Council, which runs the cemetery, says it cannot afford to replace them.

The Press understands that the nearest public toilets are now at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.

Jackie, 54, who grew up in York but now lives in Pocklington, said it was 'absolutely ludicrous'.

"I know for a fact that the lack of a toilet at the cemetery is preventing people from attending burials there," she said. "Attending a funeral is an anxious experience for anyone and I think a toilet needs to be available so people can use it if need be when they need to.

"What do people do who are attending a funeral, standing at the graveside of a loved one, and feel the call of nature? Where do they go?"

'Where do you go if you need a wee?': York graveside toilet trauma. Pictured: Jackie Stephenson at Fulford Cemetery (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Jackie's sister Kathryn, 69, of Navigation Road, York, added: "You get older people in their 80s and 90s coming for burials, and disabled people. Where do they go if they need a wee?"

READ NEXT:

A spokesperson for Fulford Parish Council accepted that the lack of toilets was 'not ideal'.

She said the said the old toilets had had to be closed in 2018 because they were no longer fit for purpose and the parish council could not afford to replace them.

"The building itself had significant issues: the drains beneath and connecting to the building had collapsed; the roof was badly damaged and the electricity supply to the building had to be removed which meant that hot water was no longer available," she said.

Added to that, the building was getting vandalised, and was a magnet for anti-social behaviour, she added.

"The parish council is very sympathetic to concerns that have been expressed and is mindful of the needs of visitors so it reviewed the situation in January 2021 and again in March 2022," she said.

"However, because the building previously used for the toilets is no longer viable, the only alternative options would be to construct new facilities with new drainage and sewer connections, to install an automatic booth or to lease portable units.

"Although Fulford Cemetery provides burial services for the whole of the City of York, it is owned and maintained by Fulford Parish Council.

"The parish council is funded by a precept charged to residents of Fulford and unfortunately neither the parish council nor the cemetery currently has the financial resources to fund the construction and ongoing maintenance of any new toilet facilities.”

But Jackie said if necessary the council could charge £1 a time for use of the toilets, to help towards maintenance costs.

"York Crematorium have a toilet and York Cemetery have a toilet, so why can't Fulford Cemetery have a toilet?" she said.