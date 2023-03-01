North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Thomas Fallon who is wanted for a number of offences in relation to a serious assault.

Fallon has links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area.

Read next:

If you have any information which could help to locate Fallon then please call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.

If you have an immediate sighting, then please dial 999.