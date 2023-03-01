The girls claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory at Trojans Hockey Club in their semi-final last weekend, with their reward the chance to face off against hockey giants, and defending champions, Knole Park, in the trophy-crowning match in Nottingham on April 2.

Having overcome Harrogate, Wakefield, Sheffield, and Bowdon to reach the semi-finals, the girls knew that Sunday's tie against Trojan would represent their toughest test to date.

But the players, parents and supporters who made the mammoth 500-mile round trip to Southampton were rewarded.

York started positively, breaking the deadlock 13 minutes into the match when Helena Freshwater struck from a penalty corner.

However, Trojans came back into the game, levelling shortly before half-time.

It was an end-to-end game but Trojans began to dominate and, mid-way through the second half, took the lead through a well-struck penalty corner.

York refused to let their heads drop and, despite being reduced to 10 players on three occasions from green cards, forced their way back into the game when a well-struck shot from Niamh Clements was deflected over the goalkeeper.

With 12 minutes remaining, York brought their vocal supporters to their feet with a brilliantly-worked goal.

Hatty Henebury found Bea Thomson down the right wing, whose hard cross picked out Jemima Councell unmarked at the far post.

Despite mounting pressure and significant added time, York defended doggedly to close out the win.

Head coach Laurence Thornton admitted he was "delighted for the girls", and that they "fully deserve this for all their hard work."

"They have a great balance of ability, effort and attitude and they showed incredible strength of character to turn the game around," he added.

Defensive midfielder Eleanor Brown enthused: "It’s an exciting achievement, and even better that I’m sharing it with my friends.

"Bring on the final!”