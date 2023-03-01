The installation at Pitch 22 in Fishergate features about 50 original 'assemblages' by local artist Rich Lee and all have been made from found or useless objects rescued from skips and roadsides.

Richard's work utilises everything from broken glasses to shattered circuit-boards; from doll parts to car parts , all of which he uses as components for his quirky, witty, sometimes disturbing creations.

The titles alone give an indication of the surreal style of Rich’s work: amongst the 50 pieces on display , you’ll see ‘Psycho Barbie’s Bad Hair Day’, ‘Full Metal Fossil’, ‘Major Tom’s Retirement Clock’, ‘Two Things I Broke Yesterday’ and ‘Banana Launch Tower’.

John Cox, owner of Pitch 22 thinks the exhibition will provide a stimulating backdrop for customers browsing the shop’s eclectic stock of records, books and memorabilia, as well as helping to promote the artist’s work.

“I displayed Rich’s Photomontages in the shop last year,” he said. “They were very popular – his creations certainly liven up the place”.

When he’s not transforming trash into art, the artist is usually busy stocking up on more superglue and enamel paint . . .

Rich Lee: Assemblages is on show at Pitch 22 from today (March 1) to April 29, Monday to Saturday 12pm – 6pm.