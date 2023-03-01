North Yorkshire Police officers are asking anyone who attends the Revolucion de Cuba club in Harrogate to cast their minds back to December.

On the night of December 10, a woman in her 20s was hit in the face, resulting in a large cut to her lip that required several stitches.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We know this is a long time ago, however, the incident has only recently been reported to us due to the distress and anxiety that the victim felt following the incident.

"To help our appeal, the victim has bravely allowed us to share a photograph of her injury."

Police said the assault happened at around midnight as the victim went to retrieve her coat from behind a chair in the upstairs area of the club. Shortly after the attack, a group of woman spoke to the victim.

Investigating officer, PC Sylvia Matla said: “I am appealing to the group of women to come forward along with any witnesses who saw what happened or can help us identify the suspect.

"This attack caused the victim apprehension and distress but more importantly, anxiety causing her fear of reporting this incident to the police for some time.

"I would like to reassure anyone who is the victim of crime, that North Yorkshire Police will investigate all crimes regardless of the time passed since it happened.”

If you have information that can help the investigation, please email Sylvia.Matla@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230024522 when passing on information.