Definition Body Coaching in Nether Poppleton is celebrating going into its 10th year in business this month - and the team said they are proud to be a personal training studio lead by three trainers with over 45 years fitness industry experience combined.

Founder of the business, Justin Shepherd, who himself has just achieved 20 years working in the industry, said: "I wanted to make a studio in York where we could provide great education, atmosphere and service to provide our clients with a unique experience.

The Definition Body Coaching team in action (Image: UGC)

"Recommending exercise is not something new to most people but enjoying it really can be the igniter. Our experience has helped us tweak it each year to keep trying to improve especially from feedback off the customers."

Trainer Carl Ward joined Justin in 2014 after leaving the Parachute regiment, where he served for seven years including an operation in Afghanistan.

Carl knew that fitness was his career path after returning to civilian life. He said: "As a PTI in the paras, leading by example is paramount and I believe a great coach is one which walks the walk, proving they've done on themselves what they are asking from others. It is a job I thrive in."

Definition Body Coaching has welcomed hundreds of York residents through the doors to exercise over the years and that have resulted in countless body transformations.

Former professional rugby player in York, Jimmy Morrow, successfully lost over four stone in the last year - losing more than 11 inches off his waist in the process.

The coaches helped Jimmy to work on new lifestyle, exercise and eating habits - which led to him losing the weight.

On working with the team at Definition Body Coaching, Jimmy said: "The support, community feel, and accountability is what has helped my success. We all need someone to bounce ideas off and help us to progress.

"I now have my self-confidence returning, anxiety reducing at social occasions, sleeping better and feel more myself again."

Jimmy Morrow before and after the weight loss (Image: UGC)

Jimmy played for York Wasps and the Knights Academy, Scotland, Great Britain and Sheffield Eagles during a 10-year career.

Mike Gray joined the Definition team in 2019, bringing in a wealth of experience in the fitness industry at gyms in York.

Mike said: "My passion has always been about helping people find balance in their exercise and nutrition.

"Too many coaches insist on people exercising seven days a week and living off nothing but salad.

"I consider my job completed when people learn to be able to balance eating well and exercising with enjoying meals out with family and friends and enjoying their exercise."