A MAN who drove on a motorway hard shoulder and an inconsiderate driver were among four York and North Yorkshire motorists sentenced recently.
All four failed to respond to court summons and were convicted, fined and given penalty points at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Bethany Thompson, 35, of Damson Close, Holgate, must pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after she was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding at Walton near Tadcaster.
David John Dunstan, 53, of Huntington Road, York, must pay £398 after he was convicted of speeding in Pool near Otley. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and was given three penalty points.
Terry Pounder, 39, of Millgate, Selby, was convicted of driving on a motorway hard shoulder on the M1 at Leeds. He must pay £706 consisting of a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.
Grant Williams, 45, of Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, was convicted of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users on the A65 in Ilkley. He was given three penalty points, fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.
