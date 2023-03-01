The money will be shared equally between 10 National Park Authorities: North York Moors, Broads, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Lake District, New Forest, Northumberland, Peak District, South Downs and Yorkshire Dales.

The Government said the funding will support services such as visitor centres and park rangers, as well as the creation of new trails, residential programmes and mobility schemes.

It will also support access and engagement programmes and help to conserve the parks’ natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey praised their contribution to wildlife, tourism, the economy and public access.

She said: “Our National Parks are the jewel in our cherished landscapes. They support thriving communities, economies, wildlife and are important places for public health and well-being.

“This additional £4.4 million of funding will support the important work that National Park Authorities do across our countryside, and allow local people and visitors to enjoy these much-loved spaces.”

The Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme, which funds projects that recover nature or mitigate climate change, is also to be extended until March 2025.

Andrew McCloy, chairman of National Parks England, said the new funding will ease some short-term financial pressures, but a long-term plan is needed to help them deliver on the Government’s climate and nature targets.

He said: “Today’s announcement is welcome news. At a time when our National Parks are facing a real term reduction in government grant, this additional funding is desperately needed.

“It will provide some short-term help to address significant financial pressures, with cuts to staff and services in a number of National Parks already a reality.

“National Parks account for almost 10% of England’s land area and have ambitious plans to deliver on government targets for nature, climate and public access.

“We have been calling for the powers and resources needed to achieve this ambition. It’s vital that today’s announcement for this one-off funding is backed up by a commitment to support our National Parks in the long term.”