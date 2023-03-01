Lewis Kelvin Smith, 20, took two “wicked looking” kitchen knives to the home of a man who regarded him as a brother, York Crown Court heard.

Jade Bucklow, prosecuting, said he made allegations about the man, pointed a knife at him and threatened to kill him.

When the man’s partner also came to the door he said: “I will cut you, I will cut you” and “I have two knives, I have a knife, I have a knife, look I have two.”

He was holding a knife very close to her.

The man later told police: “He was off his head and could have done anything.”

The woman told police she feared for both their safety and that Smith would actually kill her partner.

Smith, of no fixed address and New Earswick, pleaded guilty to threatening the couple with a weapon and carrying a knife in public, both on August 28, two charges of shop theft and one of failure to attend court.

All the offences were committed when he was on a community order and the shop thefts were committed when he was on bail for the knife offences.

Judge Simon Hickey told Smith: “Taking a knife or two knives, as wicked looking at these were, could have resulted in life changing events both for you and the victims. Fortunately, they didn’t.”

He jailed Smith for 11 months and two weeks.

For Smith, Esther Bukoye said the knife offences had been out of character.

He now recognised that he shouldn’t have done them and was remorseful. The incident had lasted no more than two minutes.

Ms Bucklow said the man had known Smith for many years and regarded him as a brother.

He had managed to push Smith out of the property and shut the door on him.

After Smith was released on bail for the knife offences, he had stolen alcohol worth £162 from a Co-op store in Fulford on January 22 and alcohol and a sandwich from a Co-op store on Hull Road, York, on February 8, the day after he failed to attend York Magistrates' Court on February 7.

He had 26 previous convictions for theft, all committed since 2018.

The judge said the thefts were “blatant” and that Smith targeted Co-op stores.

Ms Bukoye said Smith had “gone off the rails” when his mother had died and been unable to cope with his emotions.

He had been battling with depression and living a “reckless lifestyle”.

“He didn’t have the same support system he now has today,” she said. “His family are present in court.”