The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show nine people were estimated to be sleeping rough in York based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year – up from four the year before.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said that the rising number of rough sleepers in the city is due to more people becoming housing insecure.

The MP said: "As I found for myself when out with the Salvation Army over summer last year, the homeless count in York represents only a fraction of those on the streets or in housing need.

"The council has failed to build the homes people need and can afford - it should be their priority.

"I want everyone to be safe, warm and secure in a home they can afford to rent but sadly, too many people are being failed.

"Labour has set out how building a new generation of genuinely affordable housing is our priority - and we will not let you down.”

Council chiefs in York said they are working on more resources to counter the rising number of people sleeping rough in the city - and the authority has secured funding to help.

Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods at the City of York Council, said: "We’re lobbying for more resources to counter this rise in rough sleeping across the country, as well as in York. We’ve secured some £1.3 million of Government funding over the next three years, which is welcomed.

"But in the current economic climate, with people losing their homes as the moratorium on evictions ends and as people suffer the effects of the soaring cost of living, more is needed to deliver the personalised approach, tailored support and appropriate levels of supported accommodation.

“Nine people sleeping rough regularly is far too many. We know this is a variable figure which fluctuates daily - and we continue to actively seek out people who might be sleeping rough and offer them a bed and support.

"Our resourceful and committed street navigators continue to find creative and personalised solutions to support people off the streets and into safer, more stable accommodation.”

Nationally, the figures suggest 3,069 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in England last year – a 26 per cent rise on the 2,443 rough sleepers in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said rough sleeping remains below pre-pandemic levels but admits "there is more to do" to end the problem for rough sleepers across the country.