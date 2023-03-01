In a formal objection to the proposals, the agency says: 'Our flood map for planning shows the site lies within Flood Zone 3, with a high probability of flooding from rivers..

The ambitious multi-million pound regeneration scheme, submitted to council planners by the York-based Helmsley Group in December, includes proposals for:

redevelopment of 19-33 Coney Street and 39 Coney Street to 2 Spurriergate to create a mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial and residential area, including purpose-built student accommodation and 'public realm' elements

'rejuvenation' of the historic lanes and passageways joining Coney Street and the River Ouse

creation of a riverside walkway along the River Ouse behind Coney Street.

The Helmsley Group says on its website that the scheme would realise 'a 50-year ambition to reconnect York with the river' and would help to make 'the best city in the UK even better'.

But in a formal objection letter, the Environment Agency says: "Our flood map for planning shows the site lies within Flood Zone 3, with a high probability of flooding from rivers.

"The application is for mixed use development which includes commercial/ business uses and student accommodation, which is considered to be a 'more vulnerable' land use.

"In the absence of an acceptable Flood Risk assessment we object to this application and recommend that planning permission is refused."

It added that the areas of open space behind the development site - ie beside the River Ouse - were classed as 'functional floodplain'.

The agency said that to overcome its objection, the Helmsley Group would need to provide details of flood storage measures.

The agency said the scheme would need take into account an 'allowance for climate change' and should be designed so that it could

remain usable in times of flood

not lead to any loss of floodplain storage

not impede water flows

not increase flood risk elsewhere.

Max Reeves, the development director at Helmsley Group, said the Environment Agency had asked for 'clarification on some technical details, and we are working with them to ensure they have any additional information they require'.

He added: “Both a detailed flood risk assessment and drainage information have been submitted as part of our planning application and set out how the proposals will not increase flood risk through the inclusion of a raised external deck that will permit flood waters to pass beneath.

“The proposals will ensure a 30 per cent improvement in existing surface water discharge rates, and additional measures to reduce flood risk, such as finished floor levels, have been designed into the scheme, alongside careful consideration of the ongoing effects of climate change."

The scheme has yet to be considered by council planners.