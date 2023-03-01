Harrison Developments LLP, the owners and developers of Malton Enterprise Park, next to the A64 on the outskirts of the town, say they are including a conference facility within the development.

The offices, which range 1,350 sq ft to 4,050 sq ft, will be available on a leasehold or freehold basis with flexible terms at the end of April. They will be fully air-conditioned with electric vehicle charging points and spacious parking.

Sean Harrison, Managing Director of Harrison Development, said: “We are tremendously proud of this new office development, as well as what we have achieved elsewhere on the park.

“It was always our intention to provide some high-quality office space on site, together with the industrial and commercial development which has already been completed.

“During the past two years, our enterprise park has been transformed and is now very much a business community with existing and new clients using each other’s services on a daily basis. This mutual co-operation is incredibly beneficial and is really appreciated by our occupiers and business owners.

“When we began work on site, we really wanted to create this environment and make the park an enjoyable, as well as a productive, place to work.

“With this in mind, we are planning to include a 650 sq ft conference facility at the heart of our new office development, which can be rented on a hourly or a daily basis. We see this as a perfect solution both for businesses on site and in Malton itself, who are wanting flexible space for a variety of uses.

“These uses could be for staff training, one-off meetings, retirement celebrations and This space has kitchen facilities for tea and coffee and sandwiches etc and is completely private from the other offices within the new development.”

Sean added that he felt this could be a very popular conference venue, as there was nothing like it in Malton itself.